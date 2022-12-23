McKesson (MCK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McKesson (MCK) closed at $383.67, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 0.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, McKesson is projected to report earnings of $6.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.39 billion, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.78 per share and revenue of $275.38 billion, which would represent changes of +4.6% and +4.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note McKesson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19, so we one might conclude that McKesson is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MCK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

