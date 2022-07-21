McKesson (MCK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

McKesson (MCK) closed the most recent trading day at $327.81, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

McKesson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, McKesson is projected to report earnings of $5.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.87 billion, up 1.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.26 per share and revenue of $264.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.82% and +0.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. McKesson is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McKesson has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.17, so we one might conclude that McKesson is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MCK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.