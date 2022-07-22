McKesson (MCK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

McKesson (MCK) closed at $330.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 4.18% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, McKesson is projected to report earnings of $5.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.87 billion, up 1.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.26 per share and revenue of $264.78 billion, which would represent changes of -1.82% and +0.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. McKesson currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, McKesson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

We can also see that MCK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

