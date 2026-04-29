McKesson (MCK) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, McKesson (MCK) was down 1.48% at $822.63. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

The stock of prescription drug distributor has fallen by 3.51% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of McKesson in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2026. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $11.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.23%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $101.88 billion, indicating a 12.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $39.02 per share and a revenue of $409.05 billion, signifying shifts of +18.06% and +13.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. As of now, McKesson holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, McKesson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.78 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.