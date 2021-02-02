McKesson (MCK) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

McKesson Corporation MCK reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 per share by 11.4%. The bottom line also improved 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $62.59 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Further, the top line rose 5.8% year over year.

Q3 Segmental Analysis

Revenues at the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment were $49.49 billion, up 6.5% year over year. Per management, the upside was primarily driven by market growth and increase in specialty volumes. However, branded to generic conversions partially offset the upside.



At the International segment, revenues amounted to $9.27 billion, down 6% year over year. Also, the metric decreased 10% at constant currency (cc) resulting from the contribution of McKesson’s German wholesale business to a joint venture with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

McKesson Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

Revenues at the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment totaled $3.05 billion, up 42.6% year over year. Higher demand for COVID-19 tests in the Primary Care and Extended businesses contributed to the upside.



Revenues at the Prescription Technology Solutions segment totaled $777 million, up 8.8% year over year. New brand support programs and increase in volumes of the existing programs led to the improvement.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $3.15 billion, up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, gross margin accounted for 5% of net revenues, down 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported operating loss of $7.36 billion against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $360 million.



The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment reported adjusted operating profit of $656 million, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 1.3% at the segment.



Adjusted operating profit at the International segment was $158 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin at the segment was 1.7%.



The Medical-Surgical segment had adjusted operating profit of $279 million, which increased 52% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 9.1% at the segment.



Adjusted operating profit was $131 million at the Prescription Technology Solutions segment, up 27% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 16.9% at the segment.

Financial Update

In the quarter under review, cash and cash equivalents were $3.58 billion, up 15.9% sequentially.



Cumulative cash provided in operating activities for the fiscal third quarter amounted to $1.17 billion against cash used in operating activities worth $280 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Raised

For fiscal 2021, McKesson projects adjusted earnings per share to be $16.95-$17.25 (up from the previously guided range of $16-$16.50). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $16.33.



The abovementioned guidance assumes 25-35 cents associated to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and 20-30 cents with respect to kitting and storage of ancillary supplies for COVID-19 vaccines.

Summing Up

McKesson exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strong fiscal third-quarter show by three out of four of the segments remains a positive.



In the quarter under review, McKesson introduced Ontada — an oncology technology and insights business under the purview of U.S. Pharmaceutical segment. This business has been developed to lend support to innovation, advancement and evidence generation that can result in better outcomes for cancer patients.



Notably, the company’s board of directors authorized an additional share repurchase program worth $2 billion, indicating confidence in its diversified capital allocation strategy.



Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin is a woe. Weakness in International segment raises concern. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain headwinds.

Zacks Rank

Currently, McKesson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

