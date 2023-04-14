McKesson (MCK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

McKesson (MCK) closed the most recent trading day at $362, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 7.18% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $7.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.93 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. McKesson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note McKesson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

Also, we should mention that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.