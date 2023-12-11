McKesson (MCK) Announces Availability of FDA-Approved Drug

McKesson Corporation’s MCK Biologics by McKesson, its independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, has been selected by SpringWorks Therapeutics as a limited distribution specialty pharmacy for OGSIVEO (nirogacestat). OGSIVEO is a gamma-secretase inhibitor indicated for adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment.

OGSIVEO was approved by the FDA on Nov 27, 2023.

The availability of the FDA-approved drug is expected to significantly solidify McKesson’s foothold in the global desmoid tumors treatment space and boost its Specialty Pharmacy Solutions business.

Significance of the Availability

Per McKesson, desmoid tumors (also referred to as aggressive fibromatosis) are locally invasive and slow-growing soft tissue tumors. Although these tumors are considered benign due to their inability to metastasize, they can cause significant morbidity and, occasionally, mortality in patients. OGSIVEO is the first drug to be approved for this rare type of non-cancerous tumor.

McKesson’s management believes that OGSIVEO will likely provide a new therapy option for patients affected by desmoid tumors, which is a unique, rare, and sometimes unpredictable disease.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global desmoid tumors market was estimated to be valued at $2,494.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2023. Factors like the increasing incidences of the disease and the related demand for effective and sophisticated chemotherapeutic drugs are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the recent drug availability is expected to strengthen McKesson’s position in the global desmoid tumors care space.

Recent Developments in Specialty Pharmacy Solutions

This month, McKesson announced that Biologics by McKesson was selected by AstraZeneca as a specialty pharmacy provider for TRUQAP (capivasertib).

Last month, McKesson announced that Biologics by McKesson was selected by Takeda as a specialty pharmacy provider for FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib).

The same month, McKesson reported its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein it recorded a solid uptick in its overall top line. The revenue uptick was primarily driven by growth in the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, resulting from increased prescription volumes, including higher volumes from retail national account customers, specialty products, and GLP-1 medications.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 21.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.8% rise and the S&P 500's 16% growth.



