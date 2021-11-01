McKesson Lifts FY Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Texas-based healthcare company, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has raised its guidance for the full year after beating the Street estimates in the second quarter. The company forecasts adjusted earrings of $21.95 to $22.55 per share for the full year. The figure also includes probable impairments in the range of $2.30 to $3.05 per share, attributed to vaccination drives, PPE ad other protective gears, and other general costs. The prior guidance for the full year was in the range of $19.80 and $20.40 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the earnings to come at $20.32 for the full year. CEO Brian Tyler said, "We continue to play a central role in the COVID-19 response efforts. As a result of our strong first-half performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our previous guidance range for fiscal 2022."

