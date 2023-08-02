McKesson lifts annual profit forecast after strong quarterly results

Adds comments from conference call in paragraphs 5 and 6, full-year revenue outlook for U.S. pharmaceutical segment in paragraph 9

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Drug distributer McKesson MCK.N on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast after strong demand for specialty medicines and weight-loss drugs boosted first-quarter results above estimates, sending its shares up more than 3% after hours.

Weight-loss drugs have seen an overwhelming surge in demand in the United States, where more than 40% of Americans are grappling with obesity, according to government data.

The company's results mirror that of peer AmerisourceBergen ABC.N, which also raised its annual profit forecast earlier on Wednesday.

McKesson's sales rose 11% to $74.5 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of $70.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Its U.S. pharmaceutical segment's revenue rose 18% to $67.2 billion, with the company saying weight-loss drugs will continue to be a revenue driver for the segment.

For the full year, the company anticipates revenues from the unit will increase by 13% to 15%. The outlook assumes that volumes related to obesity drugs will remain higher than the prior year, McKesson said.

Apart from specialty drugs, which are costly medications to treat complex conditions such as cancer, McKesson's U.S. pharmaceutical unit also distributes products including branded and generic drugs as well as over-the-counter products and vaccines.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $7.27 per share for the quarter ended June, compared with estimates of $5.87.

