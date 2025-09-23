McKesson Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View

Markets
(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK), a healthcare company, said on Tuesday that it has revised up its annual adjusted earnings outlook, better than analysts' projections.

The company now expects full-year adjusted income per share of $38.05 to $38.55, compared with the earlier guidance of $37.10 to $37.90 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled forecast McKesson to earn $37.48 per share for the full year. Analysts' expectations typically exclude special items.

In addition, McKesson has revised up its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth target to a range of 13% to 16%, compared with the prior range of 12% to 14%. "This reflects the strength of McKesson's leading platforms in oncology, multispecialty, and biopharma solutions, supported by operating leverage and efficient capital deployment," the company said.

