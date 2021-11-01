McKesson In Deal To Sell UK Businesses To AURELIUS For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK), a healthcare supply chain management solutions provider, announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its UK businesses to AURELIUS, a pan-European asset management group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale is expected to close in fiscal 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The transaction includes the sale of McKesson UK businesses LloydsPharmacy, LloydsDirect, previously Echo by LloydsPharmacy, AAH Pharmaceuticals, LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, MASTA and John Bell & Croyden.

Following the deal, AURELIUS expects to support McKesson UK by further investing in and growing each of its business divisions.

The sale, which follows McKesson's recently announced sale of certain European businesses, is part of its plan to streamline the business and fully exit the European region.

Brian Tyler, chief executive officer, McKesson, said, "As we explore strategic options to fully exit Europe, this transaction provides our UK operation with the best path forward to achieve its long-term growth potential, while allowing McKesson to focus future investments in strategic growth areas outside of Europe."

