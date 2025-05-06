MCKESSON Earnings Preview: Recent $MCK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MCKESSON ($MCK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $95,240,018,944 and earnings of $9.92 per share.
MCKESSON Insider Trading Activity
MCKESSON insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825.
- LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275.
- MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760
MCKESSON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of MCKESSON stock to their portfolio, and 756 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 610,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,044,037
- APPLIED FINANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 576,268 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,420,895
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 565,132 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,074,378
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 449,307 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,379,117
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 432,901 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,714,608
- FMR LLC removed 423,400 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,299,894
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 384,205 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,962,271
MCKESSON Government Contracts
We have seen $7,085,962,427 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 JULY: $971,836,194
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 SEPTEMBER: $953,242,300
- EXPRESS REPORTEXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 AUGUST: $943,800,291
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 NOVEMBER: $911,976,277
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 JUNE: $838,785,945
MCKESSON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
MCKESSON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
