McKesson Corporation (MCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

McKesson Corporation (MCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $221.61, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCK was $221.61, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.13 and a 31.06% increase over the 52 week low of $169.09.

MCK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). MCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$30.1. Zacks Investment Research reports MCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 30.49%, compared to an industry average of 17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mck Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 7.24% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of MCK at 5.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.