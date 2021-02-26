McKesson Corporation (MCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

McKesson Corporation (MCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MCK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCK was $174.11, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.67 and a 54.63% increase over the 52 week low of $112.60.

MCK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). MCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$26.92. Zacks Investment Research reports MCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.28%, compared to an industry average of 19.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKW with an increase of 30.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCK at 3.9%.

