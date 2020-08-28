McKesson Corporation (MCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

McKesson Corporation (MCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $154.26, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCK was $154.26, representing a -10.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.18 and a 37% increase over the 52 week low of $112.60.

MCK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). MCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.2%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEO with an increase of 33.26% over the last 100 days. RWL has the highest percent weighting of MCK at 1.74%.

