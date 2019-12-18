McKesson Corp. Reaffirms FY20 Adj. Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $14.00 to $14.60 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $14.36, for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

McKesson Corporation is a provider of healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, healthcare technology, community oncology and specialty care. McKesson partners with life sciences companies, manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other healthcare organizations to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services.

