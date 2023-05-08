McKesson Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $787 million, or $5.71 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $992 million or $7.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $68.91 billion from $66.10 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $787 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.71 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.17 -Revenue (Q4): $68.91 Bln vs. $66.10 Bln last year.

