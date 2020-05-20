McKesson Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):

-Earnings: $1.02 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.80 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.85 in Q4 vs. -$4.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $745 million or $4.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.08 per share -Revenue: $58.54 billion in Q4 vs. $52.43 billion in the same period last year.

