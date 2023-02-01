McKesson Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):

Earnings: $1079 million in Q3 vs. -$7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $7.66 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $6.90 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $6.35 per share Revenue: $70.49 billion in Q3 vs. $68.61 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.75 to $26.15

