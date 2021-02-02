McKesson Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):

-Earnings: -$6.23 billion in Q3 vs. $0.19 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$39.03 in Q3 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $4.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.13 per share -Revenue: $62.60 billion in Q3 vs. $59.17 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.95 to $17.25

