McKesson Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $664 million, or $4.92 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $6.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $841 million or $6.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $77.22 billion from $70.16 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $664 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.92 vs. $6.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.13 -Revenue (Q2): $77.22 Bln vs. $70.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.80 to $27.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.