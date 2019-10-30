Markets
McKesson Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):

-Earnings: -$676 million in Q2 vs. $552 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.99 in Q2 vs. $2.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $3.60 per share for the period. -Revenue: $57.62 billion in Q2 vs. $53.08 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.00 - $14.60

