Markets
MCK

McKesson Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $444 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $453 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $55.68 billion from $55.73 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $453 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q1): $55.68 Bln vs. $55.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.70 to $15.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular