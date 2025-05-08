McKesson Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.26 billion, or $10.01 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $6.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $10.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $90.823 billion from $76.355 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.26 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.01 vs. $6.02 last year. -Revenue: $90.823 Bln vs. $76.355 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.