McKesson Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $241 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $664 million, or $4.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $915 million or $7.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $93.65 billion from $77.21 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $241 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $4.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $93.65 Bln vs. $77.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $32.40 to $33.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.