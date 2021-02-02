McKesson Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook; Authorizes $2 Bln Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, McKesson Corp. (MCK) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to reflect improved growth in the business and the contribution from its successful distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $ $16.95 to $17.25 per share, up from the previous guidance range of $16.00 to $16.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.42 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, McKesson's Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.0 billion share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in McKesson's diversified capital allocation strategy.

