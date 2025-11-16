McKesson (BIT:1MCK) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 813.03

The average one-year price target for McKesson (BIT:1MCK) has been revised to €813.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of €734.90 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €561.44 to a high of €910.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from the latest reported closing price of €769.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,955 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MCK is 0.41%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 126,277K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,020K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCK by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,924K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCK by 84.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,551K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCK by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,832K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCK by 48.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,793K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,813K shares , representing a decrease of 72.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MCK by 94.08% over the last quarter.

