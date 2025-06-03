Markets
McKesson Acquires 70% Stake In Core Ventures To Boost Community Oncology Access

June 03, 2025 — 06:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) has acquired a 70 percent controlling stake in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, LLC - Core Ventures, a business and administrative services firm created by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - FCS.

The $2.49 billion deal aims to strengthen community-based cancer care, enhance clinical development, and broaden access to quality treatment.

FCS retains a 30 percent interest and remains independently owned. With over 250 physicians and 280 advanced practice providers across nearly 100 Florida locations, FCS has now joined McKesson's US Oncology Network, a national initiative focused on delivering local, affordable, and effective cancer care.

McKesson emphasized that this acquisition supports its broader strategy to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in oncology.

MCK is currently trading at $716.76, or 0.70% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
