News & Insights

Markets
MCK

McKesson To Acquire Controlling Stake In Florida's Core Ventures For About $2.49 Bln In Cash

August 26, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced Monday that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, LLC (Core Ventures).

Core Ventures, a business and administrative services organization, was established by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), a leading physician-owned community oncology practice. FCS physicians will continue to retain a minority interest in Core Ventures.

McKesson will purchase its controlling interest for approximately $2.49 billion in cash, which will represent approximately 70% ownership.

Following completion of the transaction, Core Ventures will be part of the Oncology platform, and financial results will be reported within McKesson's US Pharmaceutical segment.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances.

Following the close of the transaction, FCS, a practice with more than 250 physicians and 280 advanced practice providers, across nearly 100 locations in Florida, will remain independently owned and FCS will join McKesson's The US Oncology Network (The Network), a leading oncology organization, dedicated to advancing local and affordable cancer care and better patient outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.