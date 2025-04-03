$MCK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $606,328,142 of trading volume.

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCK:

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 674 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCK Government Contracts

We have seen $7,723,067,511 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCK forecast page.

$MCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $701.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $715.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $688.0 on 11/07/2024

You can track data on $MCK on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.