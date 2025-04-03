$MCK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $606,328,142 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MCK:
$MCK Insider Trading Activity
$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825.
- LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275.
- MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 674 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 685,005 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,391,199
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 610,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,044,037
- APPLIED FINANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 576,268 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,420,895
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 565,132 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,074,378
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 432,901 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,714,608
- FMR LLC removed 423,400 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,299,894
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 384,205 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,962,271
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MCK Government Contracts
We have seen $7,723,067,511 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 JULY: $971,836,194
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 SEPTEMBER: $953,242,300
- EXPRESS REPORTEXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 AUGUST: $943,800,291
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 NOVEMBER: $911,976,277
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 JUNE: $838,785,945
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$MCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MCK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCK forecast page.
$MCK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $701.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $715.0 on 11/19/2024
- Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $688.0 on 11/07/2024
You can track data on $MCK on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.