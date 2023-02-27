MCK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $355.14, changing hands as low as $354.31 per share. McKesson Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $268.66 per share, with $401.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $354.26. The MCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
