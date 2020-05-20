MCK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.25, changing hands as low as $139.22 per share. McKesson Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $112.60 per share, with $172.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.40. The MCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

