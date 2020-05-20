Markets
MCK

MCK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.25, changing hands as low as $139.22 per share. McKesson Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

McKesson Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $112.60 per share, with $172.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.40. The MCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular