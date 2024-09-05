MCK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $531.50, changing hands as low as $525.57 per share. McKesson Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $405.50 per share, with $637.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $526.50. The MCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

