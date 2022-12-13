MCHP vs. MPWR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are likely familiar with Microchip Technology (MCHP) and Monolithic Power (MPWR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Microchip Technology has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Monolithic Power has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that MCHP is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

MCHP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.01, while MPWR has a forward P/E of 31.78. We also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPWR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27.

Another notable valuation metric for MCHP is its P/B ratio of 6.97. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MPWR has a P/B of 12.01.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MCHP's Value grade of B and MPWR's Value grade of D.

MCHP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MPWR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MCHP is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.