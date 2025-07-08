$MCHP stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCHP stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $224,423,902 of trading volume.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCHP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MCHP stock page ):

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,739 shares for an estimated $339,113 .

. KARLTON D JOHNSON sold 494 shares for an estimated $29,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 586 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCHP Government Contracts

We have seen $3,293,926 of award payments to $MCHP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Pradeep Ramani from Microchip Technology set a target price of $85.0 on 07/07/2025

You can track data on $MCHP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.