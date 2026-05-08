MCHP Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Broad-Based Demand Recovery Aids Sales

Microchip MCHP delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%. Net sales came in at $1.311 billion, rising 35.1% year over year and beating the consensus mark by 3.26%.



The reported quarter’s results reflected broad-based improvement across end markets and stronger customer engagement, with the company ending the quarter with 185 days of inventory, down from the prior quarter.

Microchip Sees Momentum Build Across End Markets

Microchip management pointed to recovery across automotive, industrial, communication, data center, aerospace and defense, and consumer, with aerospace and defense described as the strongest sales performer in the quarter. The company also highlighted improved customer relationships and thousands of customers reengaging in purchases after working through excess inventory.



Order activity strengthened meaningfully. Microchip said the March-quarter book-to-bill ratio was well above 1, lifting backlog entering the June quarter, and noted April was the largest booking month in almost four years. The company also said it is beginning to see larger distributor orders consistent with channel restocking.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

MCHP Revenue Mix Shows Strength in Core Lines

From a product-line standpoint, mixed-signal microcontrollers remained the largest contributor, generating $651.8 million in quarterly net sales. Analog revenue was $368.4 million, while the “Other” category delivered $291 million.



Geographically, Asia led with $660.6 million in net sales, followed by the Americas at $378.2 million and Europe at $272.4 million. In terms of channel mix, 52% of sales came through direct channels and 48% through distribution, underscoring the importance of both OEM demand and distributor activity in the current upturn.

Microchip Highlights Data Center and AI Design Activity

Microchip described growing engagement in data center and AI applications, driven by its high-speed connectivity and compute portfolio. The company discussed momentum across storage controllers, memory controllers and PCIe switching, including a ramp timeline for its PCIe Gen 6 switch and the introduction of a companion PCIe retimer offering.



Management framed the data center opportunity around rising inference and agentic AI workloads, which can increase demand for PCIe-based components and storage access. The company also reiterated its focus on maintaining strong customer relationships, noting it has not implemented a broad-based price increase, while continuing to manage input costs on a customer-by-customer basis.

Microchip Lifts Profitability as Utilization Improves

Profitability improved as the company continued executing its cost and efficiency initiatives. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6% (up from 52% reported in the year-ago quarter), with non-GAAP operating margin reaching 30.6% (significantly up from 14% in the year-ago quarter) as operating expenses fell to 31% of sales (down from 38% in the year-ago quarter).



Management emphasized progress toward its long-term model and said the biggest gap to its 65% gross margin target remains capacity underutilization. Underutilization charges were cited at $46.6 million for the reported quarter, and the company expects those charges to trend lower as internal factories ramp further over the coming quarters.

Microchip Improves Cash Generation and Leverage

Microchip generated $257 million of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (down from $341.4 million in the previous quarter) and reported adjusted free cash flow of $242.8 million (down from $318.9 million in the previous quarter). The company ended the quarter with $240.3 million in consolidated cash and investments compared with $250.7 million reported in the previous quarter.



Balance sheet metrics continued to improve as well. Management reported net debt to adjusted trailing 12-month EBITDA of 3.54x as of March 31, 2026, down from the prior quarter, and said it expects meaningful debt reduction as cash generation strengthens. Capital expenditures were $14.2 million in the quarter, reflecting a still-measured spend profile.

MCHP Guides Another Quarter of Double-Digit Growth

For the June quarter (first-quarter fiscal 2027), Microchip guided net sales to $1.442-$1.469 billion. The company expects non-GAAP earnings of 67-71 cents per share, alongside a non-GAAP gross margin of 62.25%-63.25% and a non-GAAP operating expense of 28.75%-29.25%.



Management also flagged tightening supply conditions. Microchip said lead times have been extending on many products due to constraints that include substrates and subcontracting capacity, and noted that expedited shipment requests have risen from a couple of quarters ago. Even so, the company believes it has sufficient capacity to support its outlook as it ramps both front-end and back-end operations.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Consider

Microchip currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Cisco Systems CSCO, Applied Materials AMAT and Keysight Technologies KEYS. Keysight Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Cisco and Applied Materials carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies are set to report their respective quarterly results on May 13, 14 and 19. Year to date, shares of Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies have returned 19.7%, 59.9% and 74.8%, respectively.

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