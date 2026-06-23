MCHP Gains 56% in 3 Months: Is It Still a Red-Hot Stock to Bet on?

Shares of Microchip Technology (MCHP, which develops, manufactures and sells smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, have performed impressively over the past three months, gaining 56.5%. Owing to this solid rally, shares of this tech company have surpassed the Zacks Semiconductor-Analog-and-Mixed industry's 50% growth and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 28% uptick.

MCHP's shares have outperformed those of fellow industry players Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and Analog Devices ADI. Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, as well as Analog Devices, despite lagging the Microchip stock, have gained in double digits (% wise) over the past three months.

3-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCHP’s shares have performed well over a longer time frame, too, surging more than 45% in a year. Over the past year, Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices’ shares have performed even better.

Given MCHP's impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. However, we believe MCHP has a lot going in its favor, and this rally is far from over. In fact, the stock holds substantial upside potential. MCHP currently has a Momentum Score of A. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for the shipping company. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in the tech company’s prospects.

50-Day Moving Average Data of MCHP Stock





Reasons for Staying Bullish on MCHP Stock

AI Boom Aids MCHP: Microchip Technology benefits from growing AI investments. The company’s Gen 4 and Gen 5 data center products are witnessing strong sales growth. MCHP’s new products are expected to gain traction with the launch of the industry's first 3-nanometer-based PCIe Gen 6 switch that powers modern AI infrastructure.

These switches offer double bandwidth, lower latency, advanced security and high-density AI connectivity for next-generation cloud and data center performance. The success of the restructuring plan also bodes well for MCHP’s prospects. The company also entered the PCIe retimer market in the June 2026 quarter as a companion device for Gen 6 switches and disclosed an OEM design win that displaced a competitor.

MCHP has expanded connectivity, storage and compute offerings for AI and data center applications, as well as intelligent power modules for AI at the edge. These factors are expected to drive top-line growth. MCHP’s dominance in 8, 16 and 32-bit PIC microcontrollers remains a major driver of top-line growth.

Momentum Builds Across End Markets: While releasing the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results last month, management pointed toward recovery across automotive, industrial, communication, data center, aerospace and defense, and consumer, with the aerospace and defense sector emerging as the strongest sales performer in the quarter. The company also highlighted improved customer relationships and many customers reengaged in purchases after working through excess inventory.

Management also stated that order activity strengthened meaningfully, with bookings for the March quarter significantly higher than those witnessed in the December quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for the March quarter was well above 1, resulting in a much higher backlog entering the June quarter compared with when the company entered the March quarter. Additionally, April was the largest booking month in almost four years.

Upbeat Outlook Bodes Well: In the June quarter (first-quarter fiscal 2027), management expects strong growth from the data center, aerospace and defense sector, industrial, and automotive end markets. All business units are anticipated to drive growth. For the June quarter, net sales are expected in the $1.442-$1.469 billion band. The company expects non-GAAP earnings of 67-71 cents per share, alongside a non-GAAP gross margin of 62.25-63.25% and a non-GAAP operating expense of 28.75-29.25%.

Impressive Earnings History: Microchip has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 8.7%.

Microchip Technology Price and EPS Surprise

Microchip Technology price-eps-surprise | Microchip Technology Quote

MCHP Still a Smart Buy for Investors

Microchip is well-positioned for continued success. Microchip’s growth outlook is impressive and supported by data center connectivity ramps, aerospace and defense demand, and operating leverage as utilization normalizes. The strong earnings history also bodes well for the company.

The consensus price target for MCHP stock is $115.67, implying an upside of more than 15% from current levels.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With many positives driving the stock, MCHP presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one's portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.