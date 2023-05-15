MCHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.44, changing hands as high as $47.63 per share. iShares MSCI China shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCHI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.02 per share, with $57.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.73.

