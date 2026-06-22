McGraw Hill CEO Buys 22,000 Shares. Is This Bullish for MH Investors?

Key Points

22,421 shares acquired for a total outlay of $249,322 at $11.12 per share on June 15.

This acquisition increased Moyer's direct holdings by nearly 5%, bringing total direct ownership to 516,768 shares.

The transaction occurred after a prolonged decline in McGraw Hill's stock price, with shares down 43% year over year as of the trade date.

10 stocks we like better than McGraw Hill ›

After a challenging year for shares, the CEO and President of publisher McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE:MH) made a big share purchase, according to recent SEC filings.

Philip D. Moyer disclosed an open-market purchase of 22,421 shares of McGraw-Hill on June 15, 2026, for a total consideration of $249,322 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 22,421 Transaction value $249,322 Post-transaction shares (direct) 516,768 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.12); post-transaction value as reported in SEC Form 4 is $5,317,542.72.

Key questions

How does this purchase impact Moyer's ownership stake in McGraw Hill?

The transaction increased Moyer's direct holdings by 22,421 shares, or 4.5%, bringing his direct ownership to 516,768 shares, which represents approximately 0.3% of the company as of the latest report.

The transaction increased Moyer's direct holdings by 22,421 shares, or 4.5%, bringing his direct ownership to 516,768 shares, which represents approximately 0.3% of the company as of the latest report. Was this transaction conducted through direct or indirect means?

All shares were acquired via direct ownership; there were no reported indirect holdings, trust entities, or derivative security exercises associated with this transaction.

All shares were acquired via direct ownership; there were no reported indirect holdings, trust entities, or derivative security exercises associated with this transaction. What is the market context for this purchase?

The purchase occurred following a period of sustained share price weakness, with McGraw Hill shares falling 43% over the past year.

The purchase occurred following a period of sustained share price weakness, with McGraw Hill shares falling 43% over the past year. Does this activity reflect any discernible pattern in Moyer's recent trading?

This is the first open-market buy reported by Moyer in the available data; no recent sales have been observed, and all administrative transactions prior to this event involved no change in economic ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 18, 2026) $9.68 Revenue (TTM) $2.10 billion Net income (TTM) $35.32 million 1-year price change -43%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 18, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers educational content and digital learning solutions for K-12, higher education, and professional sectors, with products distributed in both print and digital formats worldwide.

Generates revenue primarily through direct sales to educational institutions, online retailers, distribution partners, and direct-to-student e-commerce channels.

Serves school districts, colleges and universities, professional learners, and international education markets across approximately 100 countries.

McGraw Hill is a global provider of educational resources, leveraging a diversified portfolio across K-12, higher education, and professional learning markets. The company combines digital innovation with established print offerings to address the evolving needs of learners and educators. Its international reach and multi-channel distribution support scale and adaptability in a competitive education sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Philip Moyer took over as President and CEO of McGraw Hill six months ago. The venerated publisher held its IPO in July 2025 at $17 a share. While MH shares rose as high as $18 in November, it has been a difficult 2026 for the stock.

There are many reasons an insider sells a stock, some of which have nothing to do with their outlook on the business, such as having to pay a tax bill or a large personal expense.

There is only one reason an insider like Moyer buys stock: they believe the price will go up.

Moyer’s first open-market purchase of MH stock comes as the publisher appears to have disappointed Wall Street with its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report two weeks ago. Moyer was bullish on the business in theearnings callas sales topped expectations, but net income fell well short of the consensus of about $57 million. A purchase like this is a strategic signal by Moyer that he has faith in McGraw Hill.

Generally speaking, it’s positive when an insider buys shares of a stock in the open market. It’s not the only signal an investor should consider when looking at MH stock, but they should add it in nonetheless.





Should you buy stock in McGraw Hill right now?

Before you buy stock in McGraw Hill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and McGraw Hill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.