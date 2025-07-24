McGrath Rentcorp Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $35.97 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $20.62 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $235.62 million from $212.61 million last year.

McGrath Rentcorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.97 Mln. vs. $20.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $235.62 Mln vs. $212.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $925 to $960 Mln

