McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.78, changing hands as low as $77.45 per share. McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.08 per share, with $87.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.38.

