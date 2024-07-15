McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.09, changing hands as high as $111.43 per share. McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $90.06 per share, with $130.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.81.

