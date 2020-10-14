McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.15, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGRC was $66.15, representing a -21.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.95 and a 49.26% increase over the 52 week low of $44.32.

MGRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). MGRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports MGRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.89%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGRC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 5.23% over the last 100 days.

