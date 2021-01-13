McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MGRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGRC was $74.71, representing a -11.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.95 and a 68.57% increase over the 52 week low of $44.32.

MGRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). MGRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MGRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.02%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

