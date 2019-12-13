McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MGRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGRC was $74.78, representing a -7.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.47 and a 55.15% increase over the 52 week low of $48.20.

MGRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). MGRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports MGRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.81%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGRC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 4.45% over the last 100 days.

