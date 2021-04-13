McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $81.52, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGRC was $81.52, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.76 and a 78.34% increase over the 52 week low of $45.71.

MGRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). MGRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports MGRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.21%, compared to an industry average of -31.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

