McGrath Rentcorp (FRA:MG8) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 117.29

The average one-year price target for McGrath Rentcorp (FRA:MG8) has been revised to 117.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 111.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.87 to a high of 127.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from the latest reported closing price of 94.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in McGrath Rentcorp. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MG8 is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 25,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,838K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG8 by 439.86% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,359K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG8 by 36.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,107K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG8 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 975K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG8 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 791K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG8 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.