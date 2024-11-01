McGrath RentCorp exec Skenesky sells 5,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) VP John Skenesky disclosed the sale of 5,000 common shares of the company on November 1 at a price of $114.8574 per share.
