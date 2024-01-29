McGrath RentCorp Climbs On Agreement To Be Acquired By WillScot Mobile In $3.8 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) shares are gaining around 10 percent on Monday morning trade after agreeing to be acquired by WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) for $3.8 billion. As per the agreement, McGrath shareholders will receive for each of their shares either $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini common stock.

Currently, MGRC is at $122.82, up 9.73 percent from the previous close of $111.75 on a volume of 352,614.

