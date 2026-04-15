McGrath RentCorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MGRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/16/26, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.495, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $113.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $94.99 per share, with $128.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MGRC makes up 1.02% of the JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JPSV) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MGRC).

In Wednesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.